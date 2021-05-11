New Acquisitions: Works of Art by African American Women

Special Collections is committed to diversifying the representation of artists in its holdings. We announce the acquisition of six contemporary artworks all by African American women, purchased through the Seymour Adelman Fund. Next year, we aim to convene a committee of interested stakeholders in this initiative to recommend new acquisitions. We look forward to drawing on your collective experience, knowledge, and interest.

top, left to right

Bethany Collins Untitled (To Awaken in the Dark) (2020) Charcoal on found paper, 10 x 6 3/4″

Adama Delphine Fawundu Interrogations of Progress from series In the Face of History (2018) archival pigment print on cotton paper 31 3/4 x 24″

Myra Greene Untitled (Ref. #44) from Character Recognition (2006-7) Black glass ambrotype, 4 x 3″

bottom, left to right

Maren Hassinger Twilight (1990) Woodblock print, edition of 6, 21 1/4 x 21″

Steffani Jemison Same Time, 2020-2 (2020) Acrylic on Mylar, diptych, 20 x 25″ each

Marcia Kure The Renate Series: You Know Who and the Chambermaid VI (2013) Kolanut pigment, silver acrylic, pencil and watercolor, 22 1/2 x 18″