More Paper Dolls to Make

If you would like to make your own Temple of Fancy paper dolls, based on the examples in the Ellery Yale Wood Collection of Books for Young Readers, you can download pdfs and print out as many copies as you like. We previously blogged on the History of Little Fanny dolls, with useful photos of the dolls under construction, and you can check that blog post for more extensive instructions on the project. The following dolls are available:

The History of Little Fanny, Exemplified in a Series of Figures. 6t London: Printed for S. and J. Fuller at the Temple of Fancy, Rathbone Place, 1810.

Book – https://archive.org/details/historyoflittlefanny1810

DIY Dolls – https://archive.org/details/historyoflittlefanny1810dollstomake

The History and Adventures of Little Henry, Exemplified in a Series of Figures. London : Printed for S. and J. Fuller at the Temple of Fancy, Rathbone Place, 1810.

Book – https://archive.org/details/history-and-adventures-of-little-henry-1810

DIY Dolls – https://archive.org/details/history-and-adventures-of-little-henry-1810-dolls-to-make

Ellen, or The Naughty Girl Reclaimed, A Story, Exemplified in a Series of Figures. London, Printed for S. and J. Fuller at the Temple of Fancy, Rathbone Place, 1811.

Book – https://archive.org/details/ellen-or-the-naughty-girl-reclaimed-1811

DIY Dolls (2 sheets) – https://archive.org/details/ellen-or-the-naughty-girl-reclaimed-1811-dolls-to-make

Cinderella, or, The Little Glass Slipper. London: Printed for S. and J. Fuller, Temple of Fancy, 1814.

Book – https://archive.org/details/cinderella-or-the-little-glass-slipper-1814/

DIY Dolls (2 sheets) – https://archive.org/details/cinderella-or-the-little-glass-slipper-1814-dolls-to-make/

Frederick, or, The Effects of Disobedience: Exemplified in a Series of Characters. London: Printed for S. and J. Fuller at the Temple of Fancy, and Juvenile Museum, Rathbone Place, 1816.

Book – https://archive.org/details/frederick-or-the-effects-of-disobedience-1816/

DIY Dolls (2 sheets, and with the head from our copy of Little Henry) – https://archive.org/details/frederick-or-the-effects-of-disobedience-1816-dolls-to-make

– Marianne Hansen, Curator of Rare Books and Manuscripts